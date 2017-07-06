But, after spending some time with the device, I came to appreciate the things the Solo does well. That larger size means it feels nice in the hand and gives it room for a nice, big battery. (I'm still on my first charge.) The oven is wide and large, and you won't feel like you're performing a root canal while working the pick on it. Obviously, that glass tube means the vapor that hits your mouth is nice and soft. The device heats up very fast, and updates you on its progress on a basic digital screen without the need for an app or Bluetooth pairing.