In its third year, Cultivation Classic has become something more than a barometer for Oregon's finest organic-equivalent cannabis.

In addition to the cup-style competition, this year's Classic served as an incubator for cutting-edge research that will help scientists build a taxonomy of cannabis chemovars—that is, a classification system based on the chemical composition of a strain, rather than colloquial labels or defunct terms like "indica" and "sativa"—the goal being to help consumers and patients find products with reliable outcomes.

Focusing past the event's evolving scientific intentions, several new awards were created to incentivize agricultural sustainability, genetic diversity and stability, as well as innovation at the social, political, educational and manufacturing levels.

Here are the winners, announced last night at Revolution Hall:

Type 1 (THC) / Greenhouse with Supplemental Light: Alaskan Blackberry F2 by Aroma Cannabis

Matt Stangel
Matt Stangel

Type 1 (THC) / Indoor:Voyager 1 by 7 Points Oregon

Matt Stangel
Matt Stangel

Type 1 (THC) / Outdoor & Greenhouse No Supplemental Light: Jazz by Grow Organic

Matt Stangel
Matt Stangel

Type 2 (MIXED THC-CBD RATIO) / Greenhouse with Supplemental Light:CBD Skunk Haze by Truly Oreganic

Matt Stangel
Matt Stangel

Type 2 (MIXED THC-CBD RATIO) / Indoor: Lite Me Up by Bull Run Craft Cannabis

Matt Stangel
Matt Stangel

Type 2 (MIXED THC-CBD RATIO) / Outdoor & Greenhouse No Supplemental Light: Goji DC by Ebb & Flow Farm

Matt Stangel
Matt Stangel

Type 3 (CBD) / Greenhouse with Supplemental Light: Cannatonic by Cascade High Organics

Matt Stangel
Matt Stangel

Type 3 (CBD) / Indoor: Blue Dragon Desert Frost by Yerba Buena

Matt Stangel
Matt Stangel

Type 3 (CBD) / Outdoor & Greenhouse No Supplemental Light: Sour Tsunami by East Fork Cultivars

Matt Stangel
Matt Stangel

OUTSTANDING TERPENES AWARD: Jager by Phantom Farms

Matt Stangel
Matt Stangel

OUTSTANDING TERPENES AWARD: Sweeties by Mother Magnolia Medicinals

Matt Stangel
Matt Stangel

DEPENDABILITY AWARD: OG Pie Breath by Eugreen

REGENERATIVE CANNABIS FARM AWARDS:

Pilot Farm

Green Source Gardens

INNOVATION AWARDS:

Production / Energy Efficiency: Yerba Buena

Activism / Politics / Policy: Beth Schechter / Open Cannabis Project

Brand / Marketing / Storytelling: Andi Bixel / Drip Sweets

Cannabis Education: Farma