In its third year, Cultivation Classic has become something more than a barometer for Oregon's finest organic-equivalent cannabis.
In addition to the cup-style competition, this year's Classic served as an incubator for cutting-edge research that will help scientists build a taxonomy of cannabis chemovars—that is, a classification system based on the chemical composition of a strain, rather than colloquial labels or defunct terms like "indica" and "sativa"—the goal being to help consumers and patients find products with reliable outcomes.
Focusing past the event's evolving scientific intentions, several new awards were created to incentivize agricultural sustainability, genetic diversity and stability, as well as innovation at the social, political, educational and manufacturing levels.
Here are the winners, announced last night at Revolution Hall:
Type 1 (THC) / Greenhouse with Supplemental Light: Alaskan Blackberry F2 by Aroma Cannabis
Type 1 (THC) / Indoor:Voyager 1 by 7 Points Oregon
Type 1 (THC) / Outdoor & Greenhouse No Supplemental Light: Jazz by Grow Organic
Type 2 (MIXED THC-CBD RATIO) / Greenhouse with Supplemental Light:CBD Skunk Haze by Truly Oreganic
Type 2 (MIXED THC-CBD RATIO) / Indoor: Lite Me Up by Bull Run Craft Cannabis
Type 2 (MIXED THC-CBD RATIO) / Outdoor & Greenhouse No Supplemental Light: Goji DC by Ebb & Flow Farm
Type 3 (CBD) / Greenhouse with Supplemental Light: Cannatonic by Cascade High Organics
Type 3 (CBD) / Indoor: Blue Dragon Desert Frost by Yerba Buena
Type 3 (CBD) / Outdoor & Greenhouse No Supplemental Light: Sour Tsunami by East Fork Cultivars
OUTSTANDING TERPENES AWARD: Jager by Phantom Farms
OUTSTANDING TERPENES AWARD: Sweeties by Mother Magnolia Medicinals
DEPENDABILITY AWARD: OG Pie Breath by Eugreen
REGENERATIVE CANNABIS FARM AWARDS:
INNOVATION AWARDS:
Production / Energy Efficiency: Yerba Buena
Activism / Politics / Policy: Beth Schechter / Open Cannabis Project
Brand / Marketing / Storytelling: Andi Bixel / Drip Sweets
Cannabis Education: Farma
Comments