The Expedition incorporates some basic innovations. There's a button to switch between low, medium and high heat, so you don't feel a pinch in your lungs whenever you inhale. The battery also charges at the opposite end from where the cartridge threads on, so you don't have to worry about the battery malfunctioning when the gluelike oil leaks. (My O.pen eventually got mucked up from all the defective cartridges I encountered.) The charger is magnetized, so it snaps nicely into place each time you charge.