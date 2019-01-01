The catch is that if you hold the Prrl over your pot long enough, without pulling a hit, your nugs could catch and burn. I was careful enough and it never happened, and it was worth the excitement.

But, as I said above, the Prrl doesn't quite exist yet—at least, not how Lewis envisions it in its final design, with interchangeable sizes for pipes like my one-hitter. Right now, you can only use it with the wooden bowl it comes with. When the Prrl can be used on more than one type of piece—be it bong, bowl or chillum—the dry-flower vape game will have changed.