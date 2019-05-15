The Portland Pickles have become the first baseball team in the country to partner with a CBD brand.
Lazarus Naturals, a CBD company headquartered in Portland, will begin a sponsorship deal with the local collegiate woodbat baseball team when its season kicks off this summer.
Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a compound found in cannabis which produces relaxing and pain-relieving effects without the intoxicating properties of THC. It's a burgeoning billion dollar industry, with everyone from Carl's Jr. to Barneys New York getting into the game.
Pickles owner Allan Miller says the team sought out and received offers from numerous CBD companies. It selected Lazarus—which was founded in 2014 and produces CBD-infused tinctures, balms and capsules—primarily for its support for military veterans.
"Lazarus presented us with the idea of supporting veterans," Miller says, "and that's something we could stand behind."
Along with selling its products at the Pickles' home ballpark, Walker Stadium in Lents, the company will offer veterans a chance to win tickets to sit in Lazarus Naturals Patriot Box, a space exclusively reserved for veterans. Veterans will also receive a lifetime 60 percent discount on all Lazarus Naturals products.
Miller did not reveal what specific Lazarus products will be available at home games, but says representatives from the company will be on hand to answer questions for curious attendees.
"What's most important to us is to develop a sense of trust and an educational element for those that don't know what CBD is," Miller says.
The Portland Pickles' home opener is June 4 against the Port Angeles Lefties.
