Cultivation Classic has quickly become one of the world's premier cannabis competitions, showcasing organic craft cannabis and the science that powers it.

The three-day event culminates with the awards and data ceremony designed to recognize the farms that operate at the highest possible degree in each competitive field to produce award-winning cultivars.

Find out who took home an award at this year's just-concluded edition below.

Resource Innovation Institute’s Energy Innovation Award: Deschutes Growery

Regenerative Cannabis Farm Award: Lane Creek Hemp Co.

Supplemental Light Type 1 Winner: Cannassentials, Durban Chocolope

Silver: Rolen Stone Farms, Wedding Crasher

Bronze: Focus North, Now n Later (NnL)

Supplemental Light Type 2 Winner: Deep Creek Gardens, Dynasty Genetics Huckleberry Web

Silver: Bull Run Craft Cannabis, Lite Me Up

Bronze: Ideal Farms / Green Farms LLC, Kween

Supplemental Light Type 3 Winner: Yerba Buena, Blue Dragon Desert Frost

Silver: Yerba Buena, Corazon

Bronze: Truly Oreganic, Harle-Tsu

Sun Type 1 Winner: Alter Farms, Purple Wildfire

Silver: Frontier Farms, Cuban Linx

Bronze: Green Source Gardens, Koffee

Sun Type 2 Winner: Ebb & Flow Farm, Goji DC #1

Silver: Phantom Farms, Mighty Quinn

Bronze: Alter Farms, Pineapple Thai CBD

Sun Type 3 Winner: East Fork Cultivars, Blue Orchid

Silver: East Fork Cultivars, ACDC

Bronze: Siskiyou Sungrown, Sour Tsunami

Hemp Winner: OM Shanti Farms LLC, Suver Haze

Silver: OM Shanti Farms LLC, Elektra

Bronze: East Fork Cultivars, Oregon Guava

Outstanding Terpenes Award: Diversity: Alter Farms, Fire Runner

Outstanding Terepenes Award: Intensity: Trichome Farms, Black Widow

Credible Cultivar Award: Ebb & Flow Farm, Goji DC #1

Nose Knows Award: Eugreen Farms, Tropicanna Cookies

Ladies’ Choice Award: Pruf Cultivar, Pruf No. 24 | Astral Works