Cultivation Classic has quickly become one of the world's premier cannabis competitions, showcasing organic craft cannabis and the science that powers it.
The three-day event culminates with the awards and data ceremony designed to recognize the farms that operate at the highest possible degree in each competitive field to produce award-winning cultivars.
Find out who took home an award at this year's just-concluded edition below.
Resource Innovation Institute’s Energy Innovation Award: Deschutes Growery
Regenerative Cannabis Farm Award: Lane Creek Hemp Co.
Supplemental Light Type 1 Winner: Cannassentials, Durban Chocolope
Silver: Rolen Stone Farms, Wedding Crasher
Bronze: Focus North, Now n Later (NnL)
Supplemental Light Type 2 Winner: Deep Creek Gardens, Dynasty Genetics Huckleberry Web
Silver: Bull Run Craft Cannabis, Lite Me Up
Bronze: Ideal Farms / Green Farms LLC, Kween
Supplemental Light Type 3 Winner: Yerba Buena, Blue Dragon Desert Frost
Silver: Yerba Buena, Corazon
Bronze: Truly Oreganic, Harle-Tsu
Sun Type 1 Winner: Alter Farms, Purple Wildfire
Silver: Frontier Farms, Cuban Linx
Bronze: Green Source Gardens, Koffee
Sun Type 2 Winner: Ebb & Flow Farm, Goji DC #1
Silver: Phantom Farms, Mighty Quinn
Bronze: Alter Farms, Pineapple Thai CBD
Sun Type 3 Winner: East Fork Cultivars, Blue Orchid
Silver: East Fork Cultivars, ACDC
Bronze: Siskiyou Sungrown, Sour Tsunami
Hemp Winner: OM Shanti Farms LLC, Suver Haze
Silver: OM Shanti Farms LLC, Elektra
Bronze: East Fork Cultivars, Oregon Guava
