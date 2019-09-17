The Synergy Skin Worx patch offers both a diverse and discreet opportunity to enjoy cannabis with a spin that conjures the phrase "choose your own adventure." You're free to parcel the product for multiple doses, and even share it with friends, or use it all at once for up to 24 hours of time-released satisfaction. Personally, I'd rather enjoy the experience of shared consumption—there was something refreshing about being able to apply it and forget it, and not worry about getting knocked out by the effects later.