Losing oneself in a coloring book is an age-old stoner tradition. My parents did it, I did it, and my kids are probably going to do it, too. For every generation, there are coloring books that reflect their respective cannabis cultures. Katie Guinn's iconic tribute to babes, bongs, buds and bravado has the rough, authentic feeling of a fine artist's sketchbook and the captivating quality of a comic book you can't put down. Bonus: It's surreptitiously educational.