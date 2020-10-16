The first inhale of Airplane Mode, though, is straight-up reminiscent of soap. The brisk, acetic lavender dominates the profile at first blush, with flowery rose and savory sage playing supportive roles. The blue lotus only makes itself known after inhalation. After a spliff that married the herb blend with a punchy sativa hybrid, I felt my eyes tighten as if the muscles were having their last powerful stretch before bedtime. The tension that lives in my shoulders, jaw and forehead fell away like dominos, and despite all these clear signs of superficial relaxation, I could still capitalize on the zip of the sativa.