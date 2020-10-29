All my Latinx homies currently decorating their ofrendas with candles, calaveras and pictures of their departed family members are also going to be indulging in some special event cannabis on Dia de los Muertos. Whether you're spreading orange blossoms around your altar or wondering what a calavera is, La Mota's gummies are going to deliver an easy, manageable, meditative high. Each of La Mota's gummy packs contain one 50 mg candy that can be portioned out into 10 mg or 5 mg segments. While not strain-specific, both uplifting and calming varieties are available, with guava falling into the latter category. Look, when the veil is lifted and your ancestors want to have a hangout, calm indica vibes are going to keep the scene both serene and celebratory, which is the optimal vibe for attending to the spirits of your ancestors.