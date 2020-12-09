A sad irony occurred when Marie Kondo swept into our lives and inspired us to rethink our interiors and rid ourselves of several piles of donatable tchotchkes, only to have a pandemic promptly close thrift store sales floors nationwide. Maximalist thrifters from coast to coast were both plucked and salted. On the other hand, stoners who dedicated themselves to the KonMari method of artful organization may appreciate this one additional storage tchotchke, the Serra x Hemson Chill Box collab. This is a reasonably straightforward stash box, except it features a magnetic lid that doubles as a rolling tray and an angular, removable trough made for joint-rolling support. The box's profile is a modern minimalist combo of pale beechwood and either porcelain blush or concrete gray. The whole affair is a very contemporary, sophisticated addition to the end tables or color-coded bookcases of your trendier stoner pals.