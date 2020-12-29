Cannabis reform is accelerating globally. No fewer than 50 countries already have access to legal cannabis in some form and the list is growing. The U.S. is poised to either become the world's leading market or be left behind. The U.S. has already ceded the global position to Canada, by keeping cannabis illegal. With Mexico's legalization imminent, the U.S. may be the only country in North American without legal adult-use access. U.S. competitiveness will depend upon changes to cannabis policy at the federal level.