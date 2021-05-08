Another Mother’s Day gift trope that never goes out of style is the DIY spa day concept, which works so well with an all-day canna-mom fest. But news flash: Not every canna-mom has the time to play spa fantasy, much less an enthusiasm for bubble baths or amateur scalp massages. Some canna-moms roll their eyes at extravagant spa shenanigans and would prefer a sensible, hemp-based way to keep their hands clean. For those, consider the gift of this simple, therapeutic scrub they can use to spoil themselves at their discretion. Harvest Scrub is an RN-formulated family recipe made with hemp seeds and apricot oil and infused with raw, full-spectrum hemp oil made exclusively to clean hardworking hands. And since those plucky gardening, car-repairing, carpenter mothers who collect a bit of grime and grease between their digits deserve every bit as much pampering as any other mother, maybe pick up a couple of jars.