I took this indica-leaning moon rock with me to share with my crew while we watched the season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. As the new class of Australian queens walked into the workroom, I took note of each of my squad’s current resting states. Homie #1 had already puffed a half-gram joint and was now sipping a hard seltzer. Homie #2 was operating on the same level, but had also eaten an edible he was hoping would kick in mid-episode. Homie #3 and I were both fundamentally sober, having not smoked at all for at least a few hours. Homie #4 is California sober and has successfully been using cannabis as a tool for his sobriety. He had a joint that he relit every 10 to 15 minutes to take a single hit, and then put it out again. He was not a fan of the terminology in play as I packed a lineup of glass pipes with fat rocks, which was understandable. We started calling them “asteroids” instead.