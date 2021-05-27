Maintaining low doses throughout your event will help keep your guests from overconsuming without dulling the party vibe. A drop or three of this fruit-flavored, THC-infused simple syrup is an on-brand way to run that all-night stoner theme through your beverage selection and keep your bar from being exclusively medicated or exclusively soft. These drops are truly made for sharing; they can jazz up simple soda water or add a tropical flavor profile to a signature mocktail, and since the dose can be tailored to the user, they have universal barbecue appeal.