This line of CBD skin oils, formulated by Stas Chirkov, uses phytocannabinoids (external cannabinoids) to increase the skin’s ability to fight inflammation and free-radical damage. Each of its three varieties focuses on a different skin type or condition: Isolate for balance, Moon Rock for renewal, and Seed for hydration. The sleek, millennial packaging is as suited to a high femme boudoir vanity as a masculine minimalist bathroom counter, but has a universal appeal that should light up the eyes of any canna-skin care enthusiast, gendered or nah. These oils can be purchased individually or in a gift set featuring all three.