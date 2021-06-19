For the dads who are happy just to get high and hang out with minimum expectations, a cultivar like Jah Goo has an appropriate balance of chipper euphoria and cashmere relaxation. Jah Goo was bred from a cross of Asian strains Purple Jasmine and Afghan Goo, both having reputations for long-lasting, relaxing highs with gauzily energetic undertones. Jah Goo delivers on its genetics: The body high is expectedly heavy without being incapacitating, and the head high is dreamily joyful. This is reportedly an easygoing high dads across the board can appreciate, whether they prefer to spend the day cracking dad jokes from a reclined easy chair or ping-ponging their focus between the laziest of weekend dad tasks. Expect a sweet, fruity, woody perfume reminiscent of hash, and a piney-sweet exhale with a rich, earthy aftertaste.