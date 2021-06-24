The shop operates just as a walk-up juice bar or coffeehouse, and each housemade drink features an optional 10mg of CBD. But there are also a few unmedicated beverages as well, like kombucha and a full slate of Steven Smith teas. Though Hemp Bar has the potential, it’s not quite the family friendly neighborhood hang spot it could be—or will be soon. The stylish-yet-sparse interior still has a COVID-era gloss that low-key deters a long hang, although there are plenty of stools were one inclined to sidle up to the bar for a while. But the sidewalk cafe tables make up for the less-than-cozy interior space, as evidenced by how long my buddy and I were posted up there.