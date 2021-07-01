Before dabs became an omnipresent consumption method, they were relegated to industry insiders who would use glass straws to inhale the vapor from concentrates heated up on titanium plates—or, in a more recent iteration, glass straws with the tips heated by torch. The spirit of that act, minus the freebasing sensibilities, is present in Dip Devices’ Little Dipper, a modern, electric version of the classic dabbing tradition that ditches the torch for a triple-setting, mobile hit that slides easily into a back pocket. The Little Dipper has the appearance of a bulky vape pen with a mouthpiece at one end and a vaporizing tip on the other. The tip is protected by a cap that pops off just like an ink pen. Users then press a button on the housing to power up the vaporizing tip during use and, while hovering the tip around a container of concentrate, simply draw vapor from the mouthpiece. It’s a simple, affordable, efficient and clean method of mobile dabbing that is so much more socially acceptable than its predecessor.