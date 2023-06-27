Two Cannabis Farms Hit With Recall Over State’s Controversial Aspergillus Testing Requirements

On Monday, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission recalled batches of weed from two farms because the weed tested positive for aspergillus, a ubiquitous fungus that festers in natural environments.

Despite outcry from the industry, which argued that such requirements would eliminate the organic weed industry in Oregon and wreak havoc on farmers, the agency implemented the new testing rules on March 1, a move WW covered in a April 19 story. Growers feared that such a test—which looks for a fungus ubiquitous on farms, especially those that are organic—would cripple the industry.

This week’s recall, which named seven batches of weed from a farm owned by Nectar and one batch of weed from a Eugene farm called Rebel Spirits, was met with fury.

“We fear that the new guidance will needlessly drive up the cost of cannabis, wreak havoc on Oregon’s cannabis farms, and make it impossible for consumers to buy organically grown cannabis,” says executive director of the guild, Jesse Bontecou. “In short, we fear these regulations will destroy the very things that make Oregon’s cannabis so special.”

The guild in particular is taking issue with the manner in which the agency recalled items from the three farms.

In anticipation of the new aspergillus tests coming down the pipe, the agency encouraged farms last winter and early this year to take aspergillus tests that, according to the CIAO, would not be used for compliance purposes but instead help the agency and the industry get a sense of what percentage of products would fail the test. Those tests are called “Research and development” tests, and the results of those tests are documented in the state’s cannabis tracking system, called METRC.

Bontecou says that members of the industry were assured by the agency that such tests prior to the March 1 implementation of the rules would not be held against farms: “Even though Oregon statute specifically says that these research and development tests cannot be used for compliance purposes, we asked staff at the OLCC to confirm that no negative consequences would follow these tests.”

But Bontecou says those are the very tests the OLCC is using to recall the batches announced on Monday. “Today, the OLCC issued a recall based on those very research and development tests,” Bontecou says.

The agency says that while research and development tests aren’t used for compliance purposes, the agency felt it could not overlook the test failures it detected while doing a routine audit of the state’s cannabis tracking system.

“In the interest of public health both the OLCC and OHA determined that the recall was necessitated because the test results indicated the presence of heavy metal and mold contamination,” says spokesman Mark Pettinger. “Therefore, because of the implications to human health the results of those tests simply could not be disregarded.”

Pettinger says the most recent fail rates for flower are 8% for aspergillus. In April, the fail rate for flower was 6%. The agency warns that such rates are premature to draw conclusions from since they don’t yet have a year’s worth of data.

Diane Downey is the CEO of Rebel Spirits, an 80-000-square foot farm. Her farm tested the batch twice in January that was eventually recalled; once it failed for aspergillus, the other time none was detected. It was not until Monday—five months after the test—that Downey learned of the recall.

“It’s a horrifying situation for us,” Downey says. “We feel like we’ve been slandered by the OLCC.”