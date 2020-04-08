A number of you have called or emailed to say you don't need part or all of the so-called economic impact payments that will be headed to many of us in the weeks ahead.
You've asked if we have suggestions. We do.
This list of two dozen local nonprofits, selected by the good folks at WW's Give!Guide, is far from comprehensive or complete. But it offers a place to start.
You'll see we've mentioned a lot of organizations dealing with domestic violence. That's due to the stark increase in violence against partners and children that has occurred while families are trapped at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A number of nonprofits on this list deal with housing and homeless populations. Their needs are greater than ever right now. The same is true of immigrant and minority populations. And food is at a premium for many Portlanders. Finally, we think media and the arts are crucially important in times like these.
Thank you in advance for your generosity.
Bradley Angle
Serves people affected by domestic violence.
Call to Safety
Strives to end domestic and sexual violence through confidential support services.
Central City Concern
Provides housing, health care and supported employment services to end homelessness.
JOIN
Supports people experiencing homelessness to transition into permanent, stable housing.
Meals on Wheels People
Provides nutritious food, human connections, and social support to seniors.
North by Northeast Community Health Center
Offers culturally specific primary health care services focused on Portland's Aftican American community.
Operation Nightwatch
Provides nighttime hospitality for Portland's unhoused population.
Oregon Food Bank
Works to eliminate hunger and its root causes.
p:ear
Builds positive relationships with homeless and transitional youth through education, art, and recreation.
The Pongo Fund
Provides high-quality food and veterinary care for family pets of those who are less fortunate.
Portland Playhouse
Produces remarkable plays by and for people of all backgrounds.
Portland Street Medicine
Is the frontline of improving health care of homeless people in Portland.
Raphael House of Portland
Provides lifesaving services to adults and children escaping domestic violence.
The Rosewood Initiative
Guerreras Latinas COVID-19 Relief Fund provides support for Latinx community in East Multnomah County.
Sexual Assault Resource Center
Promoting social justice by working to eliminate sexual violence in our community.
Sisters of the Road
A nonprofit Cafe in Portland's Old Town neighborhood working to create systemic change.
Street Roots
Creating income opportunities for individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty.
Transition Projects
Helps Portlanders transition from homelessness to housing.
Urban League of Portland
Empowering African Americans to achieve equality in Portland life.
Voz Workers' Rights Education Project
Improves working conditions for day laborers and immigrants.
Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center & Foundation
Provides high-quality health care with emphasis on migrant and seasonal farmworkers.
Wallace Medical Concern
Low cost and free health clinic with dental care in Portland and Gresham Oregon.
White Bird
Promotes the best in dance in Portland.
Xray.fm
Purpose-driven alternative to mainstream media.
