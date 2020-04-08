A number of you have called or emailed to say you don't need part or all of the so-called economic impact payments that will be headed to many of us in the weeks ahead.

You've asked if we have suggestions. We do.

This list of two dozen local nonprofits, selected by the good folks at WW's Give!Guide, is far from comprehensive or complete. But it offers a place to start.

You'll see we've mentioned a lot of organizations dealing with domestic violence. That's due to the stark increase in violence against partners and children that has occurred while families are trapped at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of nonprofits on this list deal with housing and homeless populations. Their needs are greater than ever right now. The same is true of immigrant and minority populations. And food is at a premium for many Portlanders. Finally, we think media and the arts are crucially important in times like these.

Thank you in advance for your generosity.

Bradley Angle

Serves people affected by domestic violence.

Bradleyangle.org

Call to Safety

Strives to end domestic and sexual violence through confidential support services.

Calltosafety.org

Central City Concern

Provides housing, health care and supported employment services to end homelessness.

Centralcityconcern.org

JOIN

Supports people experiencing homelessness to transition into permanent, stable housing.

Joinpdx.org

Meals on Wheels People

Provides nutritious food, human connections, and social support to seniors.

Mowp.org

North by Northeast Community Health Center

Offers culturally specific primary health care services focused on Portland's Aftican American community.

Nxneclinic.org

Operation Nightwatch

Provides nighttime hospitality for Portland's unhoused population.

Operationnightwatch.org

Oregon Food Bank

Works to eliminate hunger and its root causes.

Oregonfoodbank.org

p:ear

Builds positive relationships with homeless and transitional youth through education, art, and recreation.

pearmentor.org

The Pongo Fund

Provides high-quality food and veterinary care for family pets of those who are less fortunate.

Thepongofund.org

Portland Playhouse

Produces remarkable plays by and for people of all backgrounds.

Portlandplayhouse.org

Portland Street Medicine

Is the frontline of improving health care of homeless people in Portland.

Portlandstreetmedicine.org

Raphael House of Portland

Provides lifesaving services to adults and children escaping domestic violence.

Raphaelhouse.com

The Rosewood Initiative

Guerreras Latinas COVID-19 Relief Fund provides support for Latinx community in East Multnomah County.

Rosewoodinitiative.org

Sexual Assault Resource Center

Promoting social justice by working to eliminate sexual violence in our community.

Sarcoregon.org

Sisters of the Road

A nonprofit Cafe in Portland's Old Town neighborhood working to create systemic change.

Sistersoftheroad.org

Street Roots

Creating income opportunities for individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty.

Streetroots.org

Transition Projects

Helps Portlanders transition from homelessness to housing.

Tprojects.org

Urban League of Portland

Empowering African Americans to achieve equality in Portland life.

Ulpdx.org

Voz Workers' Rights Education Project

Improves working conditions for day laborers and immigrants.

Portlandvoz.org

Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center & Foundation

Provides high-quality health care with emphasis on migrant and seasonal farmworkers.

Virginiagarcia.org

Wallace Medical Concern

Low cost and free health clinic with dental care in Portland and Gresham Oregon.

Mywallace.org

White Bird

Promotes the best in dance in Portland.

Whitebird.org

Xray.fm

Purpose-driven alternative to mainstream media.

xray.fm