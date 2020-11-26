WW presents "Distant Voices," a daily video interview for the era of social distancing. Our reporters are asking Portlanders what they're doing during quarantine.
Itzel Chavez Gomez is changing what Oregon leadership looks like.
Gomez runs Adelante Mujeres, a Washington County-based nonprofit that provides adult education, English courses and small business training for Latina women. (The nonprofit's name translates to "Women Rise Up.")
In this conversation with WW editor and publisher Mark Zusman, Gomez discusses how those programs can change who has power in the Portland metro area—by aiding the immigrant farmworkers who do essential work while living in fear of deportation.
She also explains how you can help—and how you already are.
Adelante Mujeres is one of 174 nonprofits featured in WW's Give!Guide.
Give!Guide aims to raise $5 million by Dec. 31, 2020, with all funds to be distributed to 174 participating nonprofits.
Nov. 27 is one of Give!Guide's 10 Big Give Days.
Donate at giveguide.org.
