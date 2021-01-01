Give!Guide is WW's annual campaign to support local nonprofits and encourage the year-end giving habit in younger Portlanders. This year, it became a lifeline for many nonprofits with uncertain futures.
We set an audacious goal of raising $5 million for 174 nonprofits knowing it'd be a stretch to reach such a lofty goal given the impact 2020's troubles have had on personal budgets. (Previously, the most we'd raised was $4.7 million in 2019, a year of comparative abundance.)
The generosity of Portlanders far exceeded that goal.
In fact, G!G crossed the $5 million mark two days early, on Dec. 29. Then it crossed the $6 million mark, too.
At the close of G!G at midnight on Dec. 31, over 15,856 people had given $6.4 million.
These are record-breaking numbers thanks to everyday people stepping up and supporting causes that were important to them. On behalf of everyone at Give!Guide and the participating nonprofits, thank you for helping us finish 2020 with grace and generosity.
Comments