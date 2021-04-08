The reopening not only comes with a slew of job opportunities—200 positions are now available after the park whittled down the staff to 12 last year—but also a brand-new attraction for thrillseekers: AtmosFEAR. The pendulum-style ride swings side to side, or you can opt for the 360-degree experience, which shoots passengers 100 feet in the air before dropping them back toward the earth on the other side.