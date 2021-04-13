Portlanders mourned at three vigils April 12, in the wake of a police killing of a Black man named Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Daunte Wright Vigil Tom McCall Waterfront Park April 12, 2021 (Mick Hangland-Skill)
The third event ended with police forcefully clearing demonstrators from East Burnside Street after several set fires and damaged a building.

The scale and intensity of the demonstrations did not match the May 28 protest and riot that sparked more than 100 days of marches in Portland following the killing of George Floyd.

But the emotions were similar, and so was the cause of sorrow and fury: police in Minnesota killing a Black man, this time during an April 11 traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb.

In fact, the killing of Wright occurred amid the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer charged with killing Floyd.

Portlanders gathered at the Multnomah County Justice Center, in Tom McCall Waterfront Park, and in Laurelhurst Park.

Demetria Hester at Daunte Wright Vigil Tom McCall Waterfront Park April 12, 2021 (Chris Nesseth)
Demetria Hester at Daunte Wright Vigil Tom McCall Waterfront Park April 12, 2021 (Chris Nesseth)
