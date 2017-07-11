It's that special time of year again—the third annual Amazon Prime Deal Day.
While you and your friends are waiting in that long 7/11 line to get that free Slurpee be sure check out these exclusive deals on the hottest items on Amazon. Act fast as these deals expire end of day 7/11 or while supplies last.
There are hundreds of amazing deals this Amazon Prime Deal Day. Sorting through them is pretty exhausting, so here are just a few of our top picks to amplify your summer.
Our Top Picks for Tech
These sleek Bluetooth headphones provide all the base sound quality you could want and make taking calls on the run a breeze. Not to mention the 18-hour battery life will come in handy during those long work days. Really feel your music this summer with the Sony Extra Bass Headphones.
AmazonBasics Portable Bluetooth Speaker (available in multiple colors)
$28.49 (29% savings)
Play all your favorite music any time you want with this portable Bluetooth speaker. This compact speaker plays up to fifteen hours of all your top picks on just one charge. Sync to your phone or any Bluetooth device to get a party started anywhere you want.
Say hello to your new personal assistant, with the Amazon Echo. Use the Alexa smart home technology to provide you with traffic updates, turn your lights on and off and even call your friends all. All you have to do is ask with its voice recognition technology. Don't miss out as this is one of the best deals this Prime Day ($90 off).
OR test out Amazon Echo's little sister the Echo Dot (2nd Generation) for only $34.99 (30% savings).
Our Top Summer Picks
AmazonBasics Shockproof and Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
Originally $34.99 (discounts up to 44% released throughout the day)
Take the soundtrack to your perfect summer anywhere with this portable, waterproof speaker. Whether you plan to clip it to your backpack and soak up the sun at the lake or just float alongside your songs in the Sellwood Pool you won’t miss a beat with this AmazonBasics deal.
For a portable and easy to pack hammock option check out the Legit Double Hammock. Take it hiking, camping or even on your weekend road-trip the Oregon coast and you will be relaxed in no time. This deal includes nylon straps & steel carabiners for easy set-up anywhere.
Whether you're feeling stressed out over that big account at work or just want to lounge on your friend's patio with this hammock you will be living the plush life. This comfy hammock has space for two adults to lounge all summer long.
Whether it's time to retire your childhood tent or you just want to glam up your campsite this year with some stainless-steel wine glasses, look to Coleman. Coleman camping products are 25% off this Prime day. With this deal your next adventure will be even better than you could imagine.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at WW that reviews the best gear and stuff. Our reviewers are experts in their field and are asked to provide honest and independent assessments. When readers choose to purchase our editorial picks, we earn affiliate commissions that support our journalism.)
