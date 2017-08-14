If you haven't already bought a Pendleton blanket, it's 100% likely that you're turned off by the price tag. You might instead go for the Yodo XXX-Large Waterproof Blanket with a much more modest price tag. Besides its gigantic size–suited for 3-4 grown adults looking to perform a downward dog in unison–it's made out of a soft "micro fleece" and is, as marketed, waterproof. It's not a dual bed blanket/ground blanket like the Pendleton, but it looks great and will keep your friends on your good side even through those occasional summer storms.