If people celebrate October 3rd, the momentous day Lindsay Lohan sat behind Aaron Samuels in math class, then you can pack up your weed grinder, get off your bean bag chair, and do something for Labor Day.
Indeed, Labor Day requires little labor. All you have to do is order one (or all) of the following things off Amazon, stuff gas and your closest pal in your Subaru, and drive in any direction. In Oregon, there's a seductive sliver of Earth everywhere.
Whether you have trouble getting excited about camping trips due to a lack of equipment, friends who can't commit or deteriorating funds, these following items should aid you in all these respects.
Campbell 1/4″ x 250′ Galvanized Cable
George of the Jungle isn't the only one who has to watch out for those trees. You do, too, for $72.68.
The Campbell ¼" x 250' galvanized cable–an affordable zip line that can comfortably support a human of up to 240 lbs.—brings us back to the nineties and spices up your time in the woods.
Zip lining, you'll recall, is when a chord allows you to fly through the sky.
This item is just the steel cable, so you’ll need some clamps of your own to make sure nobody dies. Alternatively, you can use it to hang outdoor/backyard lights if you never plan on camping, or if you don’t want the chord gathering dust in the off season. You might use this cable as a slackline if anybody in your group is good with their toes, or you can simply test how low you can go.
Topnaca 11L/2.9 Gallons Outdoor Camping Pressure Shower with Foot Pump
Stay clean and hydrated–with this outdoor pressure shower for $44.99.
The Topnaca Outdoor Camping Pressure Shower, you can hold up to 11 liters and 2.9 gallons of water. This lightweight product is sinchy to carry around the woods or up a mountain as it's only 2 pounds. It comes with a shower bag, a foot pump, a hose with a shower head and the carry bag that brings it all together. Or, as we like to call it, everything.
Scrubba Portable Laundry System Wash Bag
Look fresh in the wild for $42.44.
While we're at it, why don't you do your laundry on the go to? There's a bag for everything these days.
A contemporary stab at the washboard, the Scrubba Portable Laundry System Wash Bag offers machine quality wash in the woods or on the beach. At 5 ounces, it's the lightest washing machine in the world and takes only minutes to sop up dirt, tears, sweat and blood. Or dead mosquitoes?
Here are some big words to describe it: It's a durable microbial and hydrolysis-resistant polyether TPU. Most importantly, it doubles as a dry bag.
VW Volkswagen T1 Camper Van Kids Pop-Up Play Tent
Get your kids into the truck, and then into another truck for $54.49.
Are your kids lazy? Are they fans of Scooby Doo? Even if they don't want to trade a weekend texting memes on the IPad you shouldn't have bought them for the great outdoors, they'll likely agree to a camping quest if you buy them the VM Volkswagen T1 Camper Van.
Kids are all about imagination, and they'll jump at the chance to blow up their Instagram following (because kids have those now, right?) if you tease them with a blow-up truck over a regular old tent. Keep in mind: these vans are best for toddlers and small kids, possibly no older than 10.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at WW that reviews the best gear and stuff. Our reviewers are experts in their field and are asked to provide honest and independent assessments. When readers choose to purchase our editorial picks, we earn affiliate commissions that support our journalism.)
