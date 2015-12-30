The Fourth of July might celebrate freedom, but New Year's Day is freedom—the freedom to do absolutely nothing. Dec. 31 is supposedly when we all hit the cosmic reset button to our lives, clearing out the cache of the past 12 months and promising, from that moment forward, to work toward being a better person. Then Jan. 1 is when we all say, "Oh, man, I need a day off." It's also got a rad parade, college football and a theme song by U2. (What does New Year's Eve have? That Black Eyed Peas song where they all yell "mazel tov"?) But y'know the real reason why "all is quiet on New Year's Day," as Bono sings over Edge's graceful droplets of guitar? Because no one is doing a goddamn thing, and they're all loving it.