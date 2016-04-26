"Having your kids right next to you can also feel much safer than having them on the ground behind you, but if you tip over, they're going too," she says. "Your riding speed will depend on your comfort on the bike, the construction and quality, and how much load you carry—but it can be quite fast, once you're used to it. Bigger kids absolutely love to sit on the back. This kind of bike is better for bigger kids who are less likely to fall asleep."