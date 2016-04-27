When I drop them off, the woman palms me a $20. I ride back up Morrison Street, and the crowd is streaming out from the stadium. Quickly another couple gets in my cab. They tell me they want to get "shit-faced." Feeling confident in my new knowledge of how to ride to Momo, I says it's $10 before taking them there. The man pays me $12, and as I get ready to head back toward the stadium, I hear a voice yelling for me to stop. It's the first couple, drunker. They want to go to Rialto, so I take them down the hill, and the man gives me $15.