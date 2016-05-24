People don't really understand furries. You think you do, because you saw them on Tosh.0 humping each other while wearing full-body plushwear. But seriously: No. With furryfest Furlandia 2016 landing softly at the airport Sheraton this weekend, it might be time to check your preconceptions about this much-maligned subculture and adopt a more supportive attitude toward people experiencing species dysphoria.