Scandinavians are often lumped into one big group of Vikings-turned-Volvo drivers. This weekend, Portland Scandinavians will celebrate their heritage at the Scandinavian Midsummer Festival and a separate Viking Breakfast. But look closely and you may notice some small but important differences between Swedes, Norwegians and Danes. Which Scandinavian nationality should you identify with? Take our quiz to find out.
GO: The 88th annual Scandinavian Midsummer Festival is at Oaks Park, 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, scanheritage.org, on Saturday, June 11. 11 am-6 pm. $7, under 12 free. June Viking Breakfast & Children's Nordic Story Time are at Norse Hall, 111 NE 11th Ave., norsehall.org, on Sunday, June 12. 8:30 am-1 pm. Children's Nordic Story Time at 10 am. $7, $4 ages 5-12, under 5 free.
