Because I don't know shit about science, I frequently confuse potentially vital scientific works with the plot synopses of films featuring the evil schemings of a criminal mastermind hell bent on destroying the world. For example, if you were to tell me that researchers are currently exploring new options for couples who struggle with natural childbirth, I would be happy to tote my general support for any potential developments that might benefit struggling families. But were you to tell me that scientists may have discovered a way to take one woman's egg and mix it with another woman's egg in order to make a baby, then I would freak the fuck out. Because I read Y: The Last Man, and I can't afford a monkey.