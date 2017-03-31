If you're anything like me, you're spending this sunny Friday afternoon languishing at work, halfheartedly trying to get something of substance done while you eagerly await WW's screening of vintage porn trailers at the Clinton St. Theater, tonight at 10 pm.
Thankfully for us all, Google's rehashed one of their one of their awesome web browser games, Ms. Pac Man, purpose-built for dicking around on the company dime.
All you have to do to play is open Google Maps in a browser, then adjust the map to your preferred area of Portland. Click on the 'insert coin' graphic in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen once ready, and get to munching.
The controls on the game are rudimentary and somewhat unresponsive. Make sure to pound on the directional keys as you approach a turn, lest you end up screaming "motherfucker!" at your desktop as you accidentally send Ms. Pac Man to her death.
Our pick for the best course is Ladd's Addition, which is huge and has a ton of play to it. Let us know your favs in the comments. If your boss catches you, tell them you don't know how it got there!
For a true Portland spin, pretend the ghosts are from California!
(JK.)
