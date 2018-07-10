The morning after Independence Day, a miniature horse named Giovanni decided to liberate himself from the oppressive reins of domestication and wander the treacherous streets of Northeast Portland. After stopping in a neighbor's backyard—seemingly to graze—the homeowner flagged down police, leading to Giovanni's capture.
Portland police tweeted out images of an officer posing with the pony. Soon after, the owner was tracked down.
This isn't the first time Giovanni flew the stable. In May, he escaped through a gap in his owner's fence and wandered around Alberta until Multnomah County Animal Services escorted him home. The officers allegedly fixed the fence, but if so, how did Giovanni escape a second time? Will there be a third? Has the brave little horse written a manifesto of his ultimate political goals? How can we donate to his cause? So many questions. Yet one thing is for certain: Nobody keeps Giovanni in a corner.
