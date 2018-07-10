The strip is neither topical nor political, which Downer says takes it "back to human basics," examining the Seinfeld-ian friction points of our daily lives. Its innocuous content means some Trump supporters have enthusiastically posted the strip to Reddit—"the last thing I want happening," Downer says, "but I still find it pretty amusing." For liberals, reading Decent Don is an exercise in momentarily letting go of an exhausting hatred. On the Decent Don Facebook page, readers interact with Downer in character, writing, "Namaste, Don," and "Don, may you mind peace and gratitude in your inward journey."