Best Place to Be on a Sunny Yet Chilly Day
Level Beer, which has a "cozy taproom next to the kettles and a massive covered patio in the previous tenant's greenhouse," perfect for tumultuous June-uary weather. June 9, 2018
Best Secret Basketball Hoop
Madrona City Park, a "hidden basketball oasis" located on the Adidas campus. June 6, 2018
Best IPA
Great Notion's Ripe IPA, the winner of our blind taste test of damn near every IPA in Portland. It's "a candied IPA so creamy and fruity it almost shoots off into its own category of beer." Feb. 28, 2018
Best New Band
Sávila, a "Mexican-American trio exploring their identity through the rhythms of cumbia" that topped our annual Best New Band poll. March 21, 2018
Best Pet
Hank, a "good-natured 6-year-old dachshund" who is the official spokesdog of Oregon Dachshund Rescue. Shout out to Bagel Butt the guinea pig, too. Jan. 30, 2018
Best Soul Food
Kee's #Loaded Kitchen serves "the biggest, baddest soul food plates in Portland, so stacked with wings and hot links and mac salad and saucy smoked ribs you can't even close the container without a collard green slipping out." March 21, 2018
Best Standup Comedian
JoAnn Schinderle, winner of our 2017 Funniest Five poll, who brings an "infectious, hammy energy" to the stage "that still seems sincere, and tells jokes that feel colloquial even though they're carefully crafted." Nov. 21, 2017
Best New Burger Cart
Bottle Rocket, which "just make[s] the best burger possible without getting stupid about it." Dec. 5, 2017
Best Beer 'Burb
Vancouver, Wash., thanks to the remodel of Loowit and the recent additions of excellent Trap Door, Trusty, and Brothers Cascadia. Jan. 19, 2018
Best Dog Park
Thousand Acres at Sandy River Delta Park in Troutdale is "dog Shangri-la," offering plenty of birds to chase, plant life to destroy, and a lazy river perfect for a mud bath. Jan. 30, 2018
Best Pre-roll for the Canna-Curious Beginner
Pachecos by Eco Firma is an affordable, easy-to-use joint with a traditional filter that "takes care of messy pull-throughs, saving newbies from stomach-churning mouthfuls of shake and socially awkward spit takes." Feb. 27, 2018
Best South-Indian Dosa
The ones at downtown's Dil Se, whose "masala-gunpowder potatoes are bolstered by a hearty lentil stew, doubling down on comfort like a blanket over a snuggie." Oct. 3, 2017
Best Place to Nerd Out
The Nerd Out, "the most dedicated geek and cosplay bar in Portland's city limits." Makes sense. Feb. 15, 2018.
Best New Portland Bar of the Year
No Vacancy Lounge, which transformed a century-old McCormick & Schmick's restaurant into an ambitious club that "strikes a careful balance between timeless glamor and a futuristic Technicolor utopia." May 22, 2018
Best Pollo Money Can Buy
The quarter chicken grilled al carbon at outer-Portland food cart Bora Bora, which is enhanced by "the flavor-packed, housemade habanero salsa." March 20, 2018
Best Instrumental Soundtrack to the World's Oldest Surviving Animated Feature at Pickathon
Dungen, the Swedish psych-rock band that live-scored the animated German fairy tale The Adventures of Prince Achmed, cementing them as "the best group in the world at making cinematic noise like this." July 8, 2017
Best House-Roasted, House-Smoked Taste of Chicago
Sammich's, which "is not the experience of a deli in Chicago. But it's what you think it should be, if you've never been." Feb. 14, 2018
Best Korean Restaurant in Beaverton
Nak Won, home to the "only gamja (mashed-potato salad) banchan really worth eating in town." Aug. 29, 2017
Best Bagel
Bundy's Bagels. Owner Joel Bundy "smothers them in cream cheese and serves them sandwich-style, as you'd find in New York." March 20, 2018
Best Bill Murray Musical Moment
His SNL character Nick the Lounge Singer's "bawdy send-up" of Star Wars from '78. Nov. 21, 2017
Best Off-Menu Item
The lamb-shank soup at Southwest Portland's Philly King food cart, which "they serve up only to special customers." Aug. 11, 2017
Greatest President We Never Had
Hillary Clinton, "paragon of quiet dignity, decency and sensibility." Aug. 28, 2017
Greatest Time Capsule Ever
A YouTube video of one family's trip to a Washington Fred Meyer, circa 1992. "Key moments in the video include 5:29, where a kid wearing an acid wash jean jacket blows a giant bubblegum bubble, the amazing jacket at 8:35, the man holding the balloon at 15:12 and the argument about whether or not a radio includes a cassette player at 14:47. But really, it's all incredible." June 21, 2017
Best Hope for Oregon Cannabis Farmers
Cynthia Nixon's push for national weed legalization, which would allow all that surplus pot Oregon farmers grew to be shipped across state lines. April 23, 2018
Greatest Accomplishment in NIMBYism
Peacock Lane managing to get its "pathetic" excuse for a Christmas street added to the National Register of Historic Places last year. Dec. 19, 2017
Click here for the full Best of Portland 2018 guide.
Comments