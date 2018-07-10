Lillard is a devotee of skating—old-school, four-wheeled, DayGlo gliding, with the rink at Southeast Portland's Oaks Park his preferred venue. Sometimes the events are promotional, like last December when he dropped a "Glow in the Park" colorway of the Adidas Dame 4 shoe, but Lillard has been casually announcing skate nights since his rookie year. "If you not really gone come and bounce with us then don't fake the fonk lol," he wrote on Facebook in 2013.