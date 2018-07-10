As it has been just about every Sunday night for the past seven years, the North Portland Eagles Lodge just off Lombard is a sweatbox. A ring is set up in the middle of the room, and a Spandex-clad, face-painted wrestler named Meat is ascending the ropes, gearing up for a massive splash. Before he can hurl his 250-pound frame onto the mat, his opponent's manager climbs into the ring and hands his client a bag of frozen broccoli. Appropriate for a guy named Meat, the vegetables are his Kryptonite. He recoils in horror.