The Tillamook Cheese Factory isn't Oregon's only dairy-themed tourist attraction.

Hidden among the hills and trees of the Hayhurst neighborhood, the 102-year-old Alpenrose Dairy (6149 SW Shattuck Road, 503-244-1133, alpenrose.com) is Portland's original family fun center. It may no longer host chariot racing or trapeze acts, but there's still plenty to do.

(Katie Reahl)
(Katie Reahl)

On a given afternoon, visitors can watch cyclists skirt around the steepest velodrome in the country, built in 1967 for the Pan American Games. You can also take in a softball game at the official field of the Little League World Series. Or you can mill about Dairyville, replica frontier town that's both charming and a little eerie.

The sprawling 55-acre compound has everything from a harness store and music shop to a 600-seat opera house that occasionally puts on shows. It's also home to the Skinner pipe organ, formerly housed at the Portland Civic Auditorium. Tillamook may have the brand-new upgrade and the coast for a backyard, but Alpenrose is an Old Portland rabbit hole very much worth falling into some summer afternoon.

(Katie Reahl)
(Katie Reahl)
(Katie Reahl)
(Katie Reahl)
(Katie Reahl)
(Katie Reahl)

