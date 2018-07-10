"I was super-shocked," Mohler says. "I've tagged people before with hopes that they would respond, but I didn't even consider it because he is so big." Musk ended the back-and-forth by calling Mohler an "ass [top hat emoji]" and blocking him. So what did Mohler learn about Musk from his brief tete-a-tete? "The honest answer, if I can psychologize him, is that he is just addicted to his cult of personality, and extremely immature," Mohler says. "The more I read about him, the more it just seems like he is stuck forever as a high school nerd."