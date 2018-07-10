Once an auto shop, the building was renovated by the Guerrilla team to serve as the firm's new headquarters. Although the lot is zoned for six stories—enough to make most condo developers salivate—the architects actually subtracted square footage by creating the courtyard, the hole in a doughnut of 13 retail spaces and creative offices. These offices are currently occupied by tenants that seem representative of the cutting edge of culture in Portland, including music festival Pickathon, apparel photography studio Half Court, and Project Object art gallery and retail shop. Nine of the 13 tenants are formally classified as minority-owned, women-owned or emerging small businesses (MWESB), a metric used by Prosper Portland to measure diversity and inclusivity.