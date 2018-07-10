Most of the decorative touches are ornate and crafted by the owners. Fahrendorf's handmade stained-glass windows pay tribute to the brewing process by depicting mash tuns and fermenters. A frosted light fixture rescued from Goodwill got a fresh coat of paint so that copper-colored leaves now look like verdant bines sprouting from the ceiling. The most eye-catching element is the trio of electric-green hop pendants that illuminate the subway-tiled kitchen. Even the bathrooms are awash in beery ambience. Want to stay occupied on the toilet? Read pages from "The Comic Book Story of Beer" that wallpaper the room.