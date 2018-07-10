As told to Sam Gehrke: "You immediately go straight up in the air. It's kind of like based on the Superman coasters that they have at some of the Six Flags parks around the country. When you get to the top, there's a brief delay, then immediately you go straight down and you hear everybody scream on the coaster at that point and time. It goes into a series of loops and turns. The ride doesn't seem to take any longer than 20 seconds, and then you're back at the beginning. The Adrenaline Peak is a pretty good little coaster. It's definitely an upgrade from the coaster that was here."