Berating the stunt coordinators of every set thereafter, she threw herself into training, landed steady work on Grimm, and graduated to increasing work in film and prestige cable dramas such as The Affair. She played an astronaut in two separate projects last year—"fighting with a giant fishbowl on your head isn't fun," she says—and currently speeds around Seattle streets blocked from traffic for the upcoming film The Rules of Racing in the Rain. Each summer, for a fellow Grimm vet's summer filmmaking camp, she teaches preteens and adolescents the tricks of her trade.