The movie, Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot, is Gus Van Sant's latest, and it chronicles the life of controversial Portland cartoonist John Callahan, played in the film by Joaquin Phoenix. A recent New York Post write-up about Callahan calls the late cartoonist "darkly humorous" and "taboo-breaking," and describes how the accident that put him in a wheelchair "may have saved his life."