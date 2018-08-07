With more practice, I'm pleased to find the scooters are easy to ride once you get used to that initial kick. As I'll later learn, the Limes are bigger and clunkier than the Birds, but they also have more foot room, which is great for uncoordinated novices like me. Cruising up Northwest 23rd Avenue at about 10 mph—the scooters max out at around 15 or so—I think I'm doing a pretty good job, until a passerby across the street decides to offer some unsolicited scootsplaining: "It's easier if you stand farther back!" Aside from a few incredulous stares, though, our 1.7-mile ride goes smoothly and otherwise harassment-free.