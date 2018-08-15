Back then they did. But I'll say, there was some serious heat between some of the GLOW Girls that you could actually see from the taping. Matt knew that, and put those girls on TV against each other, which I think was brilliant. Even Godiva and I, before the match, we'd go, "Let's just beat the crap out of each other. Just hit me, I don't care. I want to hear a slap, I want to feel it." And if you look at the matches, you can see us huffing and puffing and looking like we want to just kill each other. And that was true in that moment—we got caught up in our own game. We'd walk back and could barely breathe and go, "Oh my God, that was amazing!"