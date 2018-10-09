Bringing a lighthouse into the picture makes storm watching more dramatic, and the one at Cape Meares definitely sets the mood—at 38 feet high, it also happens to be Oregon's shortest lighthouse. Set on a headland 200 feet above the ocean, this 240-acre park has plenty of overlooks for prime storm viewing, in addition to over 3 miles of hiking trails. Before turning into the park entrance, park in the upper lot and take a quarter-mile hike to see Oregon's largest Sitka spruce, which is said to be up to 800 years old. Then drive down to the main parking area, where you'll find a short trail to the lighthouse as well as another forested trail that takes you to the monumental oddity that is the Octopus Tree, which has several trunks growing from its base. There's also another lookout right off the trail here. If you're pining for a longer hike, there's another short out-and-back trail right by the Octopus Tree that takes you along an old-growth forest. If for some reason the road going to Cape Meares is closed, you can opt to storm watch at Oceanside, a recreation site to the south that has some viewpoints and roadside pullovers. On your way out, shake off the cold with cocktails and steamers at the Schooner Restaurant & Lounge (2065 Netarts Basin Boat Road, Tillamook).